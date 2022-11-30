I’ll tell you this, I am a very thankful person I was able to see another Thanksgiving.

Five months after my accident, I feel very fortunate to still be here and to still be able to walk around almost normal. Looking back on my time in the hospital, it is truly amazing that I am still here and still have feeling in all my extremities.

I know my family is glad that I am here too after nursing me back to full strength.

I know things not completely back to 100 percent physically, but I am glad I am as far along as I am.

And I know for many of you who went through something similar or had health issues of your own, I know you are cherishing these holidays as well.

I don’t know what you’ve gone through, but I know it has been a challenge for all of us. We have had to deal with all kinds of issues from rising inflation to the loss of loved ones and everything in between.

Some of us have had blessings, such as a new child or grandchild being added to your life or perhaps you got married. Perhaps you started a new job or a new career.

Some of us have new pets, new houses and new adventures planned for the future.

And even though things look great on the outside, many of us are struggling more than ever.

But even in the hard times, it is still possible to find blessings. And one of the biggest things I am thankful for is all the family and friends who have remembered me, though about me and prayed for me. I never realized just how many people I have that really care for me.

It was one of the things that really kept me going through the hard times. It also encouraged me to keep trying and to keep going each day.

As the old hymn says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one...” When you’re feeling down, that’s a way to realize that we are more fortunate than we realize. For many of us, we haven’t gone hungry. We have heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer.

We have our family who are there to support us in good and bad. Our friends are there to take up for us when others try to beat us down. People go to bat for us every day.

We have great communities to live in where we don’t have to worry too much about our security.

We have great churches who do great ministry in our community.

There are so many things to be thankful for, more than we could ever realize.

Brent Maze is the publisher of The Newton County Appeal. He can be reached at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.