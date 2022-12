The Newton Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for Keeping Up With the Joneses on November 3. On hand for the photo were Co-owners Ronnie and Candi Thrash, co-owners Donald and Linda Jones, Dustin Jones, as well as members of the Newton Chamber Board and Mississippi Regional Housing Authority. Keeping Up With the Joneses is a clothing store that offers a number of vendors and unique shopping experience. It is located at 517 Northside Drive in Newton. | Brent Maze/The Appeal