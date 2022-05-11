The Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 7, 2022.

Watch the meeting here:

Here is the agenda:

1. CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION AND ROLL CALL

2. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING OF AS MAY 17, 2022 AS PUBLISHED.

3. CITIZEN FORUM:

1. Dustin Evans

4. ROUTINE AGENDA:

A. NEW BUSINESS:

1. Approve donation in the amount of $ 2,732.95 for beautification

2. Discuss use of summer workers from MDRS

3. Discuss moving speed bump on Belmont Ave

4. Approve ad to Newton County Appeal Hometown Heroes

5. Discuss parking for vendors

6. Approve hiring Demarius Evans as a full-time clerk at the

rate of $14.50 per hour effective June 8, 2022.

5. PUBLIC WORKS:

1. Approve to pay invoices to Coburn’s in the amount of $32,821.29

(ARP)

2. Discuss dilapidated structures

6. RECREATION:

1. Accept the retirement of Evelyn Bender effective June 30, 2022.

7. ANIMAL CONTROL:

8. POLICE DEPARTMENT:

2. Discuss and approve MOU with Ms Housing Authority on purchasing SIM

cards through the police department and reimburse each month for use

3. Discuss participation in active school shooting training on July 23, at 8 a. m.

(Would like alderpersons to conduct in scenarios)

4. Accept the resignation of Lawrence Card as part-time officer effective

June 8, 2022.

9. FIRE DEPT:

10. AIRPORT:

11. Pay claims Docket Number 66624-

GENERAL FUND $

WATER

MOTEL TAX

$

12. SETTING OF NEXT REGULAR RECESSED MEETING, JUNE 21, 2022.