Move does not allow county to clean up private property, but does allow driveways to be cleared

The Newton County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency declaration during an emergency meeting Friday at the Newton County Courthouse.

Board attorney Jason Mangum said in a phone interview Friday, as he was not present at the meeting, that the declaration allows county workers to go on private property but only for reasons of public safety.

He said they are allowed to move trees away from private driveways to allow first responders and other emergency personnel access to private property, but it’s not for cleanup purposes.

“Basically, if your driveway is blocked due to a number of trees that fell during the storm, the county can come on private property with the permission of the property owner to clear a pathway for police, fire, ambulance or EMA officials to access their property,” Mangum said. “It’s pretty much just using your common sense with this. We can’t take the trees off your house or clean up all of the fallen trees in your yard, but the county can clear your driveway so that emergency personnel can reach you if you have an emergency. That’s all.”

County officials said during the meeting that they received numerous calls after a news media report said that inferred workers could come on private property and clean up a person’s property. Supervisor Charles Godwin said that’s not true.

“All we can do is to create a path for an ambulance or emergency workers to get in there,” Godwin said. “We really can’t even remove those trees that are blocking the driveway on private property. All we can do is move them out of the way.”

Mangum said the county could also clean out ditches or culverts that may be filled with debris so that it will not back up in the event of a heavy rainfall.

“The county can clean out ditches so that we don’t have a big rain event that causes county roads to deteriorate,” Mangum said.