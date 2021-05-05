A severe thunderstorm in Newton County Tuesday afternoon has downed trees and power lines across Newton County.

According to a report from sports editor Robbie Robertson, trees are down on Hwy 492 in Union. He also heard of additional trees down along Chunky Duffee Road. Radar was showing wind gusts of more tha 70 mph across the county.

Part of downtown Newton is without power right now as well.

According to social media reports, Newton County Schools and Union Public Schools held students on campus until it was safe for the storm to pass. As of 4 p.m., Union began releasing students.

"We are dismissing cars and buses. Buses will have extra school staff on board to help. There are trees down within the district," according to UPSD's school updates.

If you have damage photos, please email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com or text 769-222-3773.