The City of Union’s new mayor has been decided.

According to City Clerk Tammy Ferguson, Brad Capps defeated Rex Germany, getting 53 percent of the vote unofficially Tuesday. He will take over July 1, and current Mayor Wayne Welch leaves office on June 30 after he did not seek re-election, as he plans to retire from public service.

The final vote margin was 28 votes, 225-197 with one ballot not casting a vote.

Capps said he is excited to win the election and is ready to begin working with the city.

“I appreciate every person who came out today, voted and wanted to help Union move forward,” Capps said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We need to bring our entire community together to work toward one common goal — to make Union prosper and grow.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Rex Germany for running a good race. I want to thank him for the nearly 20 years of service he has given to the City of Union.”

Germany said he wanted to congratulate Capps on winning the race.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Union and more to the point Ward 2 for allowing me to serve them as a alderman for the last 18 years,” Germany said. “I extend best wishes and success to Brad and his upcoming term as Mayor of Union.”

Voters will head back to the polls in Wards 3 and 5 on Tuesday, June 8. Democratic incumbent Billy J. McCune will take on Republican Jason Frulla for Ward 3. Republican Ricky Sistrunk will be challenged by Democrat Billie McCune.

The deadline to register to vote for the June 8 general election will be May 10. Absentee ballots will be available soon, and the deadline to vote absentee ballot will be May 29.