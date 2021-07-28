Virtual Wednesdays also eliminated from 2021-2022 school year

The Newton Municipal School District is finalizing its plans to return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.

Those plans, however, will still include mandating masks on campus for students and staff for at least the first few weeks of school.

“The state has encouraged students to continue wearing masks, but that has not changed in our plan,” said Newton Municipal School Superintendent Glenda Nickson. “We are still requiring masks due to the increase in the Delta variant. At this point, we will start school requiring masks.”

Students will also be eating in the lunchroom instead of their classrooms.

“Our plan is fluid plan, and it could change at any time,” Nickson said.

After state guidance was recently released, NMSD eliminated the hybrid option, where half the students would be virtual and half would be in-person. That is not an option for this year.

All students must attend in person every day unless the student has as preexisting medical condition. In that case, the family can apply for virtual learning.

However, a student cannot enroll in virtual learning if a family member has a preexisting condition. Nickson said the student has to be the one with the medical condition, not a parent or family member.

The virtual students will also have to have connectivity at their homes and must be present each day during the school year.

Also, the school district will have five full days of in-class instruction every week. They originally planned to have a virtual day every Wednesday like last year, but the state is requiring districts to have an average of 303 instructional minutes each day.

Nickson said teacher professional development will now take place after school on Wednesdays.

“We will have students on campus from 7:15 until 3:07,” Nickson said.

Nickson added the Mississippi High School Activities Association is mandating that athletes are in-person students to be eligible to compete in athletics this year.

Nickson said she is not sure how many teachers have been vaccinated. She said they will begin working with the school nurse to collect data on the teachers.

“When we left in May, we were encouraging our staff to get vaccinated, but we do not have that data because the staff is not here,” Nickson said. “We can ask them if they have been vaccinated, but if they say no, we can’t ask them, well why didn’t you? We’re going to work through that.”

Nickson said that the new school calendar and reopening plans will be posted on the school district’s website.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted the consent agenda including a petition for student transfers, contract agreement with Land Management Services, the dropout prevention plan, fundraiser at Newton High, a request for quotes from Prime Learning LLC and a report from its architect, Major Design Information.

• Approved food service equipment.

• Tabled approving an athletic department handbook.

• Approved bus monitors, special education department pay recommendations and salary supplements for the new year.

• Approved Student and Personnel handbook changes. Those revised handbooks will be available online as soon as the changes are made, and students and staff will receive those updated handbooks by the beginning of school.

• Approved the claims dockets, financial reports, FY 2022 budget, and a request for quote from Major Design to continue to work with the district on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief projects.

• Allowed Attorney Brian Mayo to attend conferences and trainings on school law for the upcoming school year. He said he would bring each of those conferences back to the school board for approval.

• Held an executive session to discuss job performance of personnel. Part of the session was held without Mayo and Nickson in attendance. The two were invited back into the session after a brief discussion with only the school board.

• Was informed that the district is still taking applications for the school resource officer position.

• Discussed the Mississippi School Board Association’s regional leadership conference.