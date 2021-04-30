The Newton Municipal School District has confirmed that a student brought a firearm on campus at Newton Elementary School April 19, according to a statement released today.

City Attorney Brian Mayo emailed a prepared statement from the Newton Municipal School District after attempts to reach Superintendent Glenda Nickson received no response.

“The Newton Municipal School District has confirmed that a firearm was brought onto the campus of Newton Elementary by a student on April 19, 2021,” the statement reads. “School officials were alerted to the possible presence of the firearm late in the school day and questioned the student who allegedly brought the firearm to school and searched the classroom. The firearm was not recovered at that time. As students were boarding the buses to leave for the day, an ammo clip was found on school grounds. School officials continued to investigate the matter, and the firearm was recovered in the home of the student on April 20, 2021, and turned over to law enforcement authorities.

“The District’s number one priority is the safety of its students. The District is concerned over students bringing any type of weapon onto school campuses and is evaluating its safety protocols in response to this incident.”

