The Choctaw Police have released the names of the women found dead last week.

The CPD released the following statement:

The Choctaw Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI, MBI, and Newton County Sheriff’s Department, continue to conduct a homicide investigation of the two deceased persons discovered Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Conehatta community (Newton County).

The individuals discovered have been identified as 26-year-old Caucasian Breanna Strickland and 21-year-old Caucasian Kaitlyn Goolsby.

This is an on-going homicide investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Persons with information regarding this crime are encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI at 601-948-5000.

The Newton County Appeal also heard rumors that a suspect has been arrested. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said they have not made an arrest.

"That was an unrelated matter," Pennington said in a text Thursday night.