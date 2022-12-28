The Department of Public Safety has released a heavily redacted incident report regarding the investigation of a man who was arrested and charged with capital murder for an incident that began with a 911 call on Dec. 27, 2021.

R.E. Wentworth, Public Records Administrator for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Legal Department, said they were only able to provide the redacted incident report that did indicate the date, time and location of the offense and the person charge in the incident, who is Cody Embrey, 28, of Chunky.

“The incident report has been redacted to remove personal identifying information of victims and witness and to remove medical information, autopsy information, criminal history information and driver’s license information,” Wentworth said in an email to The Newton County Appeal.

The incident report indicates that the arrest is due to an investigation of an infant’s death.

“On Thursday, March 24, 2022, MBI Special Agent Bradley Edmondson was notified of an investigation involving the death of an infant,” the report states. “Agent Edmondson was notified on the aforementioned date after the autopsy report showed the cause of death to be homicide. The investigation began on December 27, 2021, at the first report to 911.

“On December 27, 2021, a 911 call was placed to the Newton County Dispatch. The caller, Cody Embrey, stated that his daughter (redacted name), was not breathing. Cody Embrey was at the house with his two daughters (redacted name) and (redacted name). The mother, (redacted name), was in Meridian, MS at the UPS store. There was no one else in the house with Cody and the two children.

“The Embrey family resides at (redacted address), in Chunky, MS in Newton County. The home is a mobile home. The floor in the home is a conventional floor with wood paneling, on top of plywood, on top of a metal frame. The home is in the area of a number of family members’ residences.”

The next three-fourths of a page and nine pages of narrative was redacted except for the following section: “*****This report is true and accurate based on the information ascertained by the writer thus far in the investigation. Agent Edmondson reserves the right to amend this report through supplemental reports should new information be discovered. This case is closed pending review by the District Attorney.****”

While the address of the residence was redacted, the report indicated that the incident occurred at 300 Wood St. in Chunky. The date of the incident was March 24, 2022, which was the date Edmondson received the medical examiner’s report.

Wentworth cited 11 different statutes (both federal and state) as reasons for redacting the information, including 911 calls, private information of individuals including law enforcement officers and the medical examiner’s report for doctor/patient confidentiality, dissemination of previous criminal history and the autopsy and other medical records, which deemed private information of the patient.

According to Newton County Jail records, Embrey was booked on Dec. 6, 2022 at the Newton County Jail on charges of capital murder and child - contributing to delinquency or neglect, permits the continuing physical or sexual abuse of a child. The latter felony charge allowed the murder charge to be enhanced to capital murder.

Embrey has been released on $200,000 bond. According to Justice Court records, a preliminary hearing has not been held as of press time. The next possible court date would be Jan. 19, 2023, but it has not yet been placed on the docket.

If the Justice Court Judge determines there is enough evidence to proceed in the case, he will bind the case over to the grand jury to be presented for an indictment.

According to Webb-Stephens Funeral Home’s web page, there was an obituary for Ruby Grace Embrey, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2021. Cody Embrey was listed as the father, and her place of death was listed as University of Mississippi Medical Center.