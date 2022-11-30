The Union Yellowjacket Tinimites run through the paper as they began their Super Bowl game with Neshoba County at Newton County High School. The Union PeeWees also competed in a Super Bowl game. | Brent Maze/The Appeal The Newton Tiger quarterback drops back to pass in a consolation game against Newton County. | Brent Maze/The Appeal The Newton TiniMites go under center in their game against Neshoba County. | Brent Maze/The Appeal Newton County shakes hands with Newton after their game. | Brent Maze/The Appeal Previous Next

Teams compete in Super Bowl

The AWYSE youth football league held its Super Bowls and consolation games on November 19 at Newton County High School.

