Here is a list of closings so far:

Garbage schedule for the City of Newton: Tuesday customers will be collected Wednesday and Wednesdays customers will be collected Friday

• Newton County Courthouse will not be open tomorrow until 10:00a.m., per Circuit Clerk Mike Butler.

• All roads in Newton County will be closed until further notice.

• I-20 in Scott County is closed from the Lake exit (Exit 96) and Exit 109 in Scott County until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Newton County, Newton County Academy, Newton Municipal and Union Public Schools will be closed tomorrow.

To submit a closing, text 769-222-3773 or email bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.