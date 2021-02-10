Qualifying for municipal races is complete, and several cities will see mayoral elections this year.

In Newton, Mayor Murray Weems will be challenged by Antonio Terrell Hoye. They are both running as Democrats

In a bit of a surprise, long-time Alderman Michael Hillie is facing three opponents in Ward 1. His challenger is Tracy Beal, Arthur C. Nelson and Candace Bender, all of whom are Democrats. That means there will be a primary election in April.

Bob Bridges is unopposed as independent in Ward 2.

Eric McCalphia, the incumbent Democrat in Ward 3, will take on former Alderwoman Eva Lois McDonald.

Jessie James Snow, Dan Moncrief and LaToyia Hunt are all running for Ward 4 after Romonica Evans chose not to seek reelection for a full term. She won election after Alderman Ray Payne suddenly passed away in 2017.

Karri “Kitt” Silva will have opposition in Ward 5 after Temeka Drummond qualified last week. Linda Wash did not seek reelection.

Union

The City of Union will have three people on the ballot to replace retiring Mayor Wayne Welch. Republican Brad Capps was the last mayoral candidate to qualify. He joins fellow Republicans Rex Germany, who is currently serving as Ward 2 alderman, and John Evans. That means there will be a primary election on April 6 and a possible primary runoff on April 27.

Union now has competition for two alderman positions in addition to Mayor.

In Ward 5, Ricky Sistrunk and Zach Robinson both qualified as Republicans while Billie McCune as a Democrat.

In Ward 2, Robert Blount and Vince McElhenney both qualified as Republicans.

Democratic incumbent Billy J. McCune will have a Republican challenger in Ward 3. Jason Frulla qualified before the deadline.

Other candidates who have qualified in Union include Ward 1 incumbent Paul Lowery, and Ward 4 incumbent Harvey Hickmon.

Decatur

Max Anderson and David Addy have both qualified to run for mayor after David Marshall decided not to seek a second term.

Incumbents Mark Buntyn, Danny Cherry and Michael Harris both qualified to run for re-election. They joined Phil Sutphin who qualified for reelection to Alderman Ward 5.

City Clerk Brenda Harper said Decatur residents who a registered to vote and have no criminal record that wish to run for office need to pick up paper work at Town Hall. They would need 15 registered voters to sign paperwork within their ward, preferably would get 20 signatures in case one or more of the signatures is from a non-registered voter and would cause disqualification.

Candidates for mayor would need 50 signatures from within the city.

Hickory

Michael Evans has qualified for mayor as a Democrat. Previously Carolyn Burks had qualified for Mayor. No one has qualified for any alderman position.

Town Clerk said Joyce Johnson said prospective candidates must live within city limits for six months or more, be a registered voter and fill out paperwork at Town Hall. They must have criminal record or have committed any disenfranchisement crimes. Republican must get 15 signatures to qualify.

Lake

In the Town of Lake, Paul F. Tadlock, Bobby Luckett and Chad Hillman have all qualified to run for aldermen positions.

Sebastopol

In the Town of Sebastopol, Randy Peoples, Renita Wilcher and Jeff Taylor have all qualified for aldermen positions.

All signatures on petitions for independent or special election candidates must be certified by the signer’s circuit or municipal clerk respectively before filing with the appropriate office.