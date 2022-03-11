A bulletin that was posted last night by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for two persons of interest in regard to the Conehatta homicide has been cancelled after they were located Saturday morning.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were both taken into custody from a residence on School Street in Newton Saturday morning. Pennington said no charges have been filed, but investigators will be questioning the two persons today.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook Friday night that they were seeking the whereabouts of Harrell and Reynolds. DPS indicated that Harrell was a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in Newton County, Mississippi, on March 4 in which 26-year-old Caucasian Breanna Strickland Stokes of Union and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby of Sebastopol were found dead.

Pennington was not able to release any additional details at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI at 601-948-5000.

Funeral services for Strickland Stokes are being handled by Newton County Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Newton County Funeral Home, South Chapel.

Milling Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Goolsby. Graveside services for Ms. Kaitlyn Goolsby, 21, of Sebastopol, were held 2 p.m. March 10 at Damascus Cemetery. Goolsby was a 2019 graduate of Sebastopol High School.